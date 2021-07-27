Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street rises to record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Shanghai advanced. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices advanced. On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2%, shrugging off concern about the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant. Investors are waiting for the Fed’s update on the economy and interest rate plans. U.S.-traded Chinese stocks fell after Beijing announced new enforcement measures on technology, real estate and for-profit education.