Beckley’s purchase of old Zen’s building likely to pass in council

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley's Common Council will be casting its final vote Tuesday night on the purchase of the old Zen's building in Uptown.



City leaders are hoping to make the million dollar purchase a public-private partnership that will allow the city to lease the building to 'Fruits of Labor,' an organization that helps recovering addicts find work through selling cafe-style food.



During earlier readings of the ordinance, three councilmembers voted against the measure, specifically raising concerns over the city's involvement in prioritizing one business over others.



On Tuesday; however, WVVA News has learned an earlier swing vote, Councilman Kevin Price, will be voting in favor of the sale.



"I look at this more of helping a service not so much as a business. But this service is in the business of helping people turn their lives around."



With three councilmembers voting in favor, one abstaining (Councilman Robert Dunlap over conflicts of interest through work), Mayor Rob Rappold is expected to be the tie-breaker with a yes vote.