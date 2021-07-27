Capitals re-sign Alex Ovechkin to $47.5M, 5-year contract

Alex Ovechkin has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $47.5 million over five years. Ovechkin will count $9.5 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season. The Russian superstar captain and 2018 playoff MVP during Washington’s Stanley Cup run held off signing a new contract until after the Seattle expansion draft. There was never any real chance Ovechkin would play for another NHL team. Ovechkin turns 36 in September. He’s fifth on the career goals list with 730 and sits 164 back of Wayne Gretzky for the record.