COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hospitalizations in West Virginia due to COVID-19 have more than doubled since the Fourth of July and cases are up. The increases come during the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. State officials said they do not currently plan to bring back an indoor mask mandate, but they indicated they are open to shifts. There are 111 hospitalizations in the state, a steady uptick since early July. There were 121 new confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, up from 51 cases a week ago. Officials have repeatedly urged more residents to get vaccinated. Nearly 59% of all residents have received at least one dose, while 49% are fully vaccinated.