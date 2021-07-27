Definitely need to water the garden these next few days; rain chances are slim and we are toasty!

Get ready to sweat! It's going to be hot these next couple of days with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

Dew points won't be extremely high, but will still allow us to feel sticky while outdoors. This morning the main concern is dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, Giles, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties until 9AM. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile for these locations. Counties outside of the dense fog advisory will still witness some patchy, dense fog.

Today and the next few days you will want to water the garden. We are looking pretty much dry. Today we may see a stray shower/storm in the afternoon along the eastern half of our viewing area as a front hovers to our east, but other than that most will be dry with sunny skies.

Overnight mostly clear skies are with us and temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow high pressure stays with us which will keep us dry and hot. Temperatures again will climb into the upper 80s and 90s and this stays the case into Thursday. Some of our viewing area will witness the hottest air of the year this week.

By Thursday night a cold front moves through bringing back a chance for rain and some storms overnight Thursday into our Friday. Cooler temperatures (actually near normal for this time of year!) will be on the way to close the work week and into the weekend.