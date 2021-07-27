Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT

Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West
Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&