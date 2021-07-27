Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Summers County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West

Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&