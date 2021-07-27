Fayette County Schools ready to protect student safety amid Delta variant spread

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) As the Delta variant continues to multiply in the Mountain State, leaders with the Fayette County School system say they are ready. Heading into the new school year, they gave WVVA News a walk-through on Tuesday of all of the protections in place to keep kids safe.



The schools have installed state-of-the art temperature checks at each entrance, water bottle stations in every school, new and improved ventilation systems, and made significant investments in cleaning supplies.



"The key element is we know how to move now. If the Delta variant were to flare up, we could address that problem very quickly," said Superintendent Gary Hough.



The schools will also be keeping all of the additional nurses hired during the height of the Pandemic. The school health clinics, which only operate when the schools are open, will be fully staffed. Because school in Fayette County was only open 70 days last year, they are hoping to reach more students with services this year.



"A lot of the kids have not received immunizations or dental screenings, so we're going to be in the schools full force to help with that," said Cindy Whitlock, and School Health Dir.



Also new this year, Superintendent Hough, there will be a revised attendance policy to keep kids who truly sick at home.



"We've even built a framework announced to principals and announced to parents now, that if a child is sick and has a doctor's note or COVID test, that will not count against their attendance incentives."



As for the mask police, Superintendent Hough said the state's superintendents are set to meet later this week to devise a policy for vaccinated and unvaccinated students.