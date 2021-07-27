Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Asian spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses is pleading guilty. Robert Aaron Long signed a plea deal hoping for life without parole in the first four shooting deaths. A Cherokee County judge is hearing a prosecutor describe details of his crimes. Long still faces execution if convicted of murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta, where prosecutors charged him with domestic terrorism and a hate crime enhancement in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.