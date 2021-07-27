Gov. Justice appoints Cochrane as judge serving Wyoming County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice appointed Michael Cochrane of Pineville to the 27th Judicial Circuit, serving Wyoming County.

Cochrane will fill the vacant seat of Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge Warren McGraw, until a special election to fill the seat takes place. McGraw retired from his seat in June due to a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Cochrane has been a licensed attorney in West Virginia since 2000, most recently as the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney. Cochrane graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law and Marshall University.

The special election to fill the seat is set to take place in May. Lindsey Thompson, an attorney in Beckley, plans to challenge Cochrane and run for the Wyoming County Judge seat.