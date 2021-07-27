Greenbrier County Schools hosts first ever Summer Sole Program

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Greenbrier County School System is hosting their first ever Summer Sole program, and it's being offered at several different schools in the county.

Summer Sole is a program that aims to bridge academic and social gaps left by the pandemic at schools in Greenbrier County.

Leaders at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School say the program is important because social development is crucial to student's academic success.

"If a kid is withdrawn, well then they withdraw from everything," said Matt Lemons, Assistant Principal at EGMS and Summer Sole Teacher, "They start, they quit wanting to interact with their peers, which leads to not wanting to learn. So the social aspect of it is huge."

Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent says Sole allows students to build confidence and a support system with teachers by giving them a routine.

"Most of these students haven't socialized with students for 15 months actively due to the pandemic," said Superintendent Jeff Bryant, "Summer Sole has provided all those opportunities, and from what I have seen from every school in Greenbrier County that has hosted a program, it has been a tremendous success."

Lemons says he has seen the success first hand, and that the school plans to continue it in the future.

"We've had kids, that I've had, in the classroom this year and due to COVID the classroom was tough," he explained. "And they actually have spoken more to me and their peers during this than they did the entire school year."

Bryant and Lemons both believe this program will help students engage more with their peers and their teachers when the new school year begins at the end of August.