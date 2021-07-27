Iran hits new COVID infection record for 2nd straight day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has recorded over 34,900 new coronavirus infections, setting the nation’s single-day record for cases. This comes as vaccinations lag, public complacency deepens and the country’s outbreak spirals further out of control. The previous record of 31,814 infections was set on Monday, providing a sense of how quickly Iran’s latest surge, fueled by the contagious delta variant, is mounting. Health authorities also recorded 357 fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 89,479, the highest in the Middle East. Iranian authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population that can little afford to bear them.