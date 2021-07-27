Marshall psychologists, students featured at Comic-Con again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Psychologists and students from Marshall University are featured again in this year’s Comic-Con International. The program is online for the second year and featured panel discussions with actors, writers and others from television, movies, gaming and comics over the weekend. The Marshall panelists’ discussion is also online and based on a book the presenters wrote. It was published in March. The discussion is titled “Psychology and Pop Culture: An Empirical Adventure.” Panelist and instructor Britani S. Black says the book and the presentation cover topics from psychological factors related to personality traits, job selection and interest, love, politics and world beliefs, women’s issues and LGBTQ+ populations.