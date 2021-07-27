Milwaukee council approves settlement with ousted chief

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee and its former police chief could finally part ways after a lengthy legal battle. The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a $627,000 settlement with Alfonso Morales over his demotion last year. A federal lawsuit by the former chief over his ouster would be dropped as part of the agreement. Morales has 21 days to sign off on the negotiated deal. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, a citizen panel, unanimously voted to remove Morales as chief last August claiming he failed to fulfill a list of directives. A judge reversed the commission’s decision, which had prompted Morales to retire and sue.