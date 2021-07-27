Nationals’ Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, ending another frustrating year for the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series hero. Manager Dave Martinez says Strasburg has been diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will have surgery in Dallas on Wednesday. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season and has made just seven starts since he was named MVP of the World Series two years ago. Martinez says Strasburg felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist who recommended surgery.