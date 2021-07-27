Pakistani army: Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani military says dozens of Afghan security forces slipped across the border into northwestern Pakistan after their security post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban. Monday’s statement says the 46 Afghan forces included five officers. They crossed the border late Sunday in the area near the Pakistani border town of Chitral. The Afghan government denied its troops had crossed into Pakistan. However, Pakistan’s military distributed a video Tuesday of Afghan soldiers in uniform being greeted by Pakistani troops, and said the soldiers were amicably returned to Afghan authorities. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks in Afghanistan, and have seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries.