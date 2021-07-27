Preparations underway for W.Va. State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The State Fair of West Virginia is a little more than two weeks away, and preparations are already underway for this year's event.

Rides are already being assembled for the fair, which will be held from August 12 through the 21.

Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia says a lot goes into preparing for opening day, but that they are excited to see it all come together after more than a year of planning.

"We're excited, you know it. We're always a little nervous," said Collins, "There's a lot that goes into planning the state fair, but to see that first ride start to go up today, it gets everybody in the office excited. We know that it's close and we've worked really hard to get to this point.

This is the last week for discounted tickets, the price will go up after July 31.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the fair box office from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or click here.