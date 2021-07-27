Rain chances stay low, while temps stay high into midweek

After a warm day today, temps will stay mild into the overnight hours. Aside from a stray shower or two (mainly far east of I-77) we look to stay mainly dry overnight. Lows will fall into the 60s by early Wednesday morning.

High pressure will keep us rain free and slightly less humid, but still toasty during the afternoon hours on Wednesday! We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most. Stay cool and hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen if out and about! Wednesday night looks mainly clear and mild with overnight lows in the 60s.

Thursday will bring much of the same; plenty of sun, a few afternoon clouds, and STEAMY WEATHER! Highs again Thursday afternoon look to top off in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our next frontal system will be on our door step by Thursday evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night-Friday morning. Temps look to finally drop again behind this cold front into late week...make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!