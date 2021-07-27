Richlands resident Ashley Whitt falls victim to domestic violence

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA)- A family gathered to celebrate the life of Ashley Whitt. Her life was cut short by her estranged husband. For some, Ashley Whitt becomes the latest victim of domestic violence. But, for those who knew her best, Whitt is much more than a statistic.

Whitt's Cousin, Crystal Walk, takes us through the memories of her. "Oh Ashley was so fun her laugh, she just had a big laugh. She loved life and she enjoyed everything."

According to Whitt's Aunt Cynthia Keen, Ashley had endured Domestic violence months prior to her murder. "He would do things to her, you know, you get beat down when you're in that kind of situation" Keen adds, all Ashley wanted was a good life for her daughter. "She had a little girl, and she wanted her little girl to have her mom and her dad. And, I think that's why most of them stay. They want that child to have that family unit."

According to a Virginia Commonwealth University study, more than 30% of Virginia's homicides are related to domestic violence. 56% of those homicides involving firearms. Keen says she never expected gun violence to end Ashley's life.

"I didn't think that this could ever happen to her. I mean, you hear these things. And you tell them, don't be subjected to that. You need to leave. And then they go back, and they try to make it work. And next thing you know, you get this phone call and our family is just devastated."

Walk has her own experience with domestic violence. She sends this message to the untold victim's out there listening. It's three little words that can be the difference between life and death.

"There are so many, so many programs for men and women of Domestic Violence… Reach out to them, They're confidential, nobody knows that you've done it, the abuser doesn't know. Whether you're a man, you're a woman, reach out to those people."

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence. You can seek help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).