Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…Patchy Dense Fog To Impact The Morning Commute…

Locally dense fog has developed across the region this morning,

mainly confined to valley locations. Be alert for rapid changes in

visibility during the morning commute. If encountering dense fog,

slow down and use low beam headlights. Fog is expected to

dissipate by 9 AM this morning.