Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan. Stormier conditions were forecast north of the capital in advance of Nepartak making landfall around midday Wednesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the tropical storm has winds of 44 mph that will weaken before landfall. Storm and high wave warnings were issued for the coastal areas of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. Super-express train services were to be suspended from Tuesday evening possibly until Wednesday morning.