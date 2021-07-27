UAW gets $1.1M for lake house built for former president

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe. Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams He retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. The property in rural Cheboygan County was originally listed at $1.3 million. The union says it closed on the sale Friday. Spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale. New President Ray Curry tells union members in a letter that the sale rights a wrong from the past.