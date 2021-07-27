UK lawmakers slam government for failing Windrush victims

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have excoriated the government for failing victims of the Windrush scandal. They accused officials on Tuesday of ignoring the plight of those whose lives were torn apart when the authorities improperly questioned their right to be in the U.K. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said a compensation program run by the Home Office was overly complex, too slow to hand out money and understaffed, initially employing just six people to deal with a predicted 15,000 claims. Chair Meg Hillier, from the opposition Labour Party, said it was important to remember how grave the errors have been.