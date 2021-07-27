UNC’s Howell, Clemson headline preseason all-ACC team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while six-time reigning champion Clemson headlines the all-ACC team with eight picks. The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting from media members attending last week’s ACC Kickoff media days. Howell has thrown 68 career touchdown passes in two years. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players by appearing on 120 of 147 ballots for the team. UNC, Boston College and North Carolina State each placed three players on the team.