W.Va. advisory commission recommends two candidates to be Wyoming County’s next judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The W.Va. Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has recommended two candidates to Governor Jim Justice to become Wyoming County's next circuit court judge.



Lindsey Thompson, an attorney and lifelong resident of Wyoming County, was picked. Michael Cochrane, Wyoming County's Prosecuting Attorney, also made the list. He is a graduate of Marshall University and the Mississippi College of Law. He is also a veteran in the U.S. Navy.



They're vying for the seat vacated by Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge Warren McGraw in June amid an ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, has until September 20, 2021 to make a final decision. In the meantime, the Honorable James Rowe will continue to serve as a temporary replacement.





-----------------------------------------------------------------

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has named a temporary replacement for Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge Warren McGraw.

Judge McGraw recently announced he would retire on June 19, 2021, amid an ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.

In his place, the Supreme Court has named the Honorable James Rowe as his temporary replacement. He will preside until Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, names an interim judge for the position.

Candidates will then be able to file to run for the job in January of 2022.

Judge Rowe previously served as a circuit court judge in Greenbrier County and Pocahontas County.