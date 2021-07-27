Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off Martin Shkreli’s court debt

NEW YORK (AP) — An unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli after his fraud conviction has been sold. Federal authorities announced the sale Tuesday, saying proceeds would fully satisfy the remainder of what Shkreli owes on a $7.4 million forfeiture order he faced after his 2018 sentencing. Court documents show he’d already paid off about $5 million. The entrepreneur known as “Pharma Bro” once boasted of paying $2 million in 2015 at auction for “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.” The Wu-Tang Clan spent six years creating the 31-track double album. Shkreli’s lawyer declined comment. The 38-year-old Shkreli is scheduled for release from prison in October 2022.