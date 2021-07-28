2021 outlook grows murky for insurers as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID-19 cases are blurring the view for health insurers of how 2021 will play out. Humana said Wednesday that it was maintaining its 2021 earnings forecast, citing “heightened uncertainty” about the ongoing pandemic. That came a day after another insurer, Centene, also maintained its forecast for the year instead of raising it like rivals UnitedHealth Group and Anthem when they reported second-quarter results earlier this month. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that a rolling average for daily new U.S. cases has jumped from about 24,000 shortly before UnitedHealth reported earnings July 15 to more than 61,000 Tuesday.