A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy

ESHHAR, Israel (AP) — An Israeli woman has donated a kidney that ended up going to a 3-year-old boy from the Gaza Strip. Idit Harel Segal says she wanted to honor her late grandfather, who was a Holocaust survivor. She contacted an organization that coordinates organ donations and transplants. Segal later found out her recipient was from Gaza. She says she didn’t hesitate, even though her family was initially opposed to the donation. Segal says they eventually came around. The kidney was implanted in the boy on June 16. His family requested that his identity not be published due to the sensitivities of cooperating with Israelis.