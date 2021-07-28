‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Arthur” will soon come to an end. Kathy Waugh said during a podcast released Wednesday that PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons. The final season will air in 2022. Waugh was an original developer of the show. She said during the Finding DW podcast that the animated series is no longer in production. Waugh believes PBS made a mistake by ending the show, which first aired in 1996. The series is based on a book series by Marc Brown, who created the character in 1976. Executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement that PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.