City bars new residential drug treatment centers for a year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city has approved a moratorium on residential drug treatment facilities. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the Parkersburg City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to approve an ordinance that bars new centers until June 30, 2022. The vote came after multiple people spoke to support and oppose the proposal during a public forum. In addition, the American Civil Liberties Union sent city officials a letter saying the ordinance violates provisions of federal law. Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said the ordinance addresses community concerns that include facilities locating in residential areas without notifying neighbors and possible impacts on property values.