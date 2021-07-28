Clarksburg makes $416K available to address lead water lines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The Clarksburg Water Board has made $416,000 available in its budget to address lead found in some customers’ household drinking water. The Exponent Telegram reports that the board won’t make capital purchases this year and postponed buying items including lab equipment and three trucks. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said funds are available to help with the problem but asked the board to outline how much of its own money could be used. The board also plans to request funding from other sources. The lead issue was discovered when drinking water samples were collected from the homes of three children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels.