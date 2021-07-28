DC park display honors enslaved people who built White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — What started as a few public comments from former first lady Michelle Obama has resulted in a new permanent public display in a Washington, D.C., park that details the role of enslaved people in building the White House. The White House Historical Association on Wednesday unveiled three new historical markers at the northern end of Lafayette Park — less than a block from the White House. One of the markers addresses the construction of the White House by both enslaved people and paid laborers. The second focuses on former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who formed the association in 1961. The third looks at Lafayette Park as a place of public protest.