Djokovic says ‘pressure is a privilege’ that he can handle

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic says “pressure is a privilege” with the topic of athletes’ mental health and pressure being discussed at the Olympics. The top-ranked Serb was asked how he deals with the pressure of attempting to become the first man in tennis to achieve a Golden Slam. He says that “without pressure there is no professional sport” and adds that “if you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments.”