El Salvador court orders pre-trial detention of ex-officials

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador has ordered the pre-trial arrest of 10 former government officials, including ex-President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, on corruption charges. All of the former officials were part of the government of ex-President Mauricio Funes. Sánchez Cerén served as his vice president before going on to win the presidency. The court also indicated Wednesday it would work with Interpol to seek the arrest of Sánchez Cerén and four others not in custody. Funes, who is not one of those named in the case, but faces charges in other cases, lives in Nicaragua where he received political asylum.