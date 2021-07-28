Germany charges Syrian doctor with crimes against humanity

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian doctor has been charged in Germany with crimes against humanity for allegedly torturing people in military hospitals in his homeland and killing one of them. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe said Wednesday that Alla Mousa is accused of 18 counts of torturing people in military hospitals in Homs and Damascus. Mousa came to Germany in 2015 and practiced medicine before he was arrested last year. A federal indictment charged him with murder, severe bodily harm, attempted bodily harm and dangerous bodily harm. Among the allegations are that he poured alcohol over the genitals of a teenage boy and another man and set fire to them with a cigarette lighter.