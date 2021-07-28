Haiti’s new PM pledges to hold elections soon after slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s newly installed prime minister has pledged to hold elections as soon as possible following the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Ariel Henry spoke on Wednesday during his first press conference since being sworn in. He said the government’s mission is to hold free, honest and transparent elections with a large voter turnout as he stressed the need for security. He also said he wants to fight unemployment and re-establish confidence in the country’s judicial system, adding that he has been meeting with civil society leaders and others since being sworn in on July 20. Henry stressed the importance of reconciliation and unity,