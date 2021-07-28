Hometown Hero: Al Hancock

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Al Hancock is a retired Air Force veteran who served for 25 years.

Following his service to the country, Hancock started serving students as a teacher in the McDowell county community before transitioning to higher education.

"I left there [McDowell County schools] and went to Bluefield State College for five years in a veteran's program in a program called veteran's upward bound," said Hancock. "[The program served] veterans that didn't complete school, high school, and went off to the military and they needed some more education, that's why that program worked."

Hancock's work with veterans did not stop there.

He said he dedicated more than two decades to improving health care access for Mercer County veterans by pushing for a mobile VA Healthcare unit closer than the medical center in Raleigh County.

"It has taken me twenty-five years to get some medical service from the VA in Mercer County," said Hancock.

Hancock's friend, David Cintron, recalls Hancock's efforts to save veterans the 100-mile round-trip ride to Raleigh County of Roanoke.

"He's worked really hard to get this mobile unit mobilized and out to bring veterans health care to them so they didn't have to go to Beckley or Roanoke," said Cintron.

Cintron added Hancock has an above-average work ethic hardwired into everything he does.

"He's always said if you want something, do something, do nothing get nothing," said Cintron.

Hancock said his hard work has paid off.

"When i started out I'm thinking that uhhh, maybe we'll get 100 veterans, 150, 200, now we're up to twelve hundred and fifty," said Hancock.

This dedication to serving the country and those who have done as he has is what makes Al Hancock a Hometown Hero.

Remember, you can nominate a "Hometown Hero!"

If you know someone you believe goes above and beyond or has a huge heart and does great things for the community, send us an email describing their actions to hometownhero@wvva.com.

Please include your contact information and theirs too if you have it.

Wendy's is now gifting the "Hometown Hero" nominee AND nominator a year of free frosty-ccinos, so now is definitely the time to get those nominations in.