Logistics Company laying off 160 at Fort Lee, Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina-based company that provides logistics services to the Department of Defense is laying off 160 employees at two bases in Virginia. News outlets report that the Logistics Company, a military training, logistics, range and base operations support organization, posted a notice earlier this month that it plans to lay off workers at Fort Lee and Fort Eustis. The reduction in force affects 119 employees at Fort Lee and 41 employees at Fort Eustis, effective Aug. 7.