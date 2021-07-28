Macron: France owes ‘debt’ to Polynesians over nuclear tests

PAPEETE, French Polynesia (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has reasserted France’s presence in the Pacific on a visit to French Polynesia aimed in part at countering growing Chinese dominance in the region. The trip was also designed to underline the government’s support for Polynesians and heal wounds over nuclear testing on the atolls of the former colony. Macron stopped short of apologizing Tuesday. But he acknowledged France’s “debt” to Polynesians over the underground and atmospheric tests from 1966-1996. He promised money for cyclone shelters to help the island territory cope with climate change. And he pledged more help in fighting the virus in a region where most islands have no airport and reaching emergency services is difficult.