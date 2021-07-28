Mercer County school board may adopt mask guidelines to kick off the school year

MERCER COUNTY, W,Va. (WVVA)- Earlier this week, new mask guidelines were released by the CDC regarding masks in schools for the upcoming school year.

The revised guidelines were laid out during a meeting with the Mercer County School Board Tuesday night. Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department Roger Topping says, school leader will make a more concrete decision when they closer to the start of the fall term.

"We are, we being the Board of Education and the Health Department, are looking at this every day. And, we're communicating every day, and we have the benefit of school not starting till September."

The new school year is set to start September 7th in Mercer County. We'll share their decisions when that information is released.