Police: Man wounded during gunfire exchange with officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say an officer shot and wounded a man who fled from a traffic stop and opened fire on the officer. Chief James “Tyke” Hunt told news outlets that officers were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle that didn’t have a visible license plate. He says one of the occupants fled on foot and fired a gun at an officer who gave chase. He says the officer wasn’t injured and returned fire, hitting him. Hunt identified the man as 38-year-old Joseph Scott Larch and said he’s in critical condition at a hospital. Police also arrested two others in the vehicle.