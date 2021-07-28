Rain free for Wednesday; staying toasty midweek

A rain free day is in store today. Dew points won't be too high and we will sit in the 50s and lower 60s, but our high temperatures will be hot! Highs today will head into the upper 80s and 90s today.

UV index is considered very high today so protect your skin and stay hydrated if you're outdoors. Overnight we stay dry with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s. A few upper 50s are possible in the lower valleys.

Another toasty day is in store tomorrow. Dew points will slightly rise up too. High pressure stays around bringing this warm, sinking air. High pressure drifts away and a cold front will pass through overnight Thursday into Friday bringing back a chance for some showers and storms. Doesn't look like everyone will see the precipitation on Thursday so you will still want to water the gardens on Thursday. Storms will develop later in the day. Some storms that pass through will have heavy downpours and could even be on the stronger side.

After the cold front passes, high temperatures will be back to near normal in the upper 70s and 80s.