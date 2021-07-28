Repairs beginning on West Virginia 2 in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) — Workers will begin repairs this week on West Virginia 2 in Mason County on a slip believed to have been caused by heavy rains earlier this month. Both lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday and running for about four days. The Department of Transportation says emergency and mail delivery vehicles will be allowed to pass through while both lanes are closed. One lane of WV 2 will reopen after the initial closure until repairs are finished in about four weeks.