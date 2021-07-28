Restaurant owner’s Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown

KANE, Pa. (AP) — Before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, most people in Pauline Bauer’s rural Pennsylvania hometown knew her for the deep-dish pizza and ice cream she sells at her restaurant. After her arrest in May on riot-related charges, Bauer became a target for strangers’ scorn and a punchline for Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show on CBS. Bauer believes most of her neighbors support her, but some residents of Kane, Pennsylvania, condemn what she did in Washington on Jan. 6. Colbert mocked her argument that she is “immune from laws.” Bauer has told a federal judge that she doesn’t want an attorney to represent her.