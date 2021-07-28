Ronceverte woman wins $1 million in vaccine lottery

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Ronceverte woman was the latest million dollar winner in the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery.

Wanda Coleman, a retired healthcare worker, showed up at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for what people believed was a ceremony to honor a retired employee. During the ceremony, Coleman was honored for her 10 years of service with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic.

Then, Governor Jim Justice and Babydog showed up to surprise Coleman with her check.

Coleman is one of six people who have won $1 million since the drawings began in June.

