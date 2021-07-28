SB Wednesday: concerns about inflation rise as prices increase across all sectors of economy

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer your questions about small business and personal finance. Every Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping answer questions and sharing his expertise with viewers.

WVVA: John, there has been a lot of talk this week about the status of the economy. What are the issues of concern for small business now?

O'Neal: There is good news and bad news. The federal government released data this week that is causing concern for many consumers and business owners regarding the continuing increase in prices, which we call inflation.

WVVA: What is the concern about inflation?

O'Neal: Prices are increasing across all sectors of the economy. Gas prices are up over $1 per gallon in the past year. Building materials are skyrocketing. The Consumer Price Index is up at record highs. The President and some Congressional leaders are advocating to add trillions more in additional government spending and benefits to an already overheated economy.

Many economists believe that adding that much money into the economy without an increase in employment and productivity will increase the magnitude and duration of this current inflationary trend. There is also a growing fear that if inflation continues out of control, the Federal Reserve is going to have to increase interest rates, which could lead to a major slowdown of the economy. In most surveys of business and individuals, inflation is now the number one concern among most Americans, ahead of jobs and COVID.

WVVA: Is there any good news for consumers and small business this week?

O'Neal: Shifting gears, there is good news for West Virginia parents of school aged children and some small business owners, especially certain retailers. This coming weekend is the West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, running from Friday July 30 through Monday August 2.

Certain items associated with back to school needs are exempt from WV sales tax during this period. Exempted items include clothing, school supplies, instructional materials, laptops, tablet computers, and sports equipment. There are limits and exclusions. Viewers can get the details at tax.wv.gov.