Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Top health officials in the United States are recommending that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites new evidence that vaccinated people with breakthrough infections could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to infect others. COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, including the delta variant. But it’s still possible to get infected. Masking could prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.