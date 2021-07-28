Staying steamy into Thursday; a cold front to bring changes by the weekend

We look mainly clear overnight tonight as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Temps overnight should fall into the 60s, and aside from some patchy fog, we should stay dry. Tomorrow will bring mostly sunny skies to begin the day, but as a frontal system approaches us from the west, we'll see occasional showers and thunderstorms pop up by tomorrow evening, especially around and after sundown.

Though the chance of severe weather is low, we could see a few isolated severe storms with gusty winds and lots of thunder and lightning.

Our area is also under marginal risk of excessive rainfall; we could see locally heavy downpours lead to localized flooding issues through tomorrow evening.

Overnight, rain will gradually lighten- but we'll still see occasional scattered showers for a while into Friday morning. Behind the front, we are looking mainly dry and cooler, with temps closer to seasonal normals in store for the weekend.

We look mainly dry for a while as well...