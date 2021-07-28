Tanner Walls wins BRJGT championship at Fincastle

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour finished up championship play on Tuesday at Fincastle Country Club.

For the 17-18 year olds: Tanner Walls, rising senior at Westside, took home first place.

For the 15-16 year olds: Chase Coley of Chilhowie, Virginia took home the top spot.

For the 13-14 year olds: Grayden Laird of Galax, Virginia came in first.

For the 10-12 year olds: It was Campbell Sayers of Marion, Virginia who came out on top.

For the 9 & under age group: JJ Robertson of Blacksburg won first.

Take a look at the full results, here.