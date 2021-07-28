Tazewell County Schools won’t teach critical race theory

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Tazewell County Public Schools will not be teaching critical race theory to students. The school board announced yesterday on Facebook they will not be requiring teachers to teach critical race theory and it has not been added to the student curriculum.

"We base our curriculum on the Virginia standards of learning," Chris Stacy, Superintendent of Tazewell County Schools says. "It's not apart of it. So again, there's no political theater, it's just not in the curriculum."

Tazewell County has never taught critical race theory. The board also announced they don't have any new policies or revisions regarding transgender students. Stating they already had "nondiscrimination policies that encompass all students."

"Our board is committed to treating all students, faculty and staff with respect and will not tolerate any form of discrimination," said School Board chair, Irene Mullins.